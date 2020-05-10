Bhopal: 80-year-old woman conquers corona

Amidst rising number of corona patients, there was a piece of good news in the city on Saturday.

An 80-year-old woman Rampyari who won the battle against the coronavirus was discharged from Chirayu Medical College. As she tested positive for COVID -19 on April 27 she was admitted to Chirayu Medical College. The treatment provided to the woman helped her to recover.

Together with Rampyari, 15 patients were discharged on Saturday. Accordingly, the number of patients cured in Bhopal has gone up to 434.

Two other elderly people, Noor Mohammed (68) and Bhagwati Bai (60) were among those who were discharged from the hospital.

According to experts, the elderly people are more susceptible to the corona pandemic than the younger ones.

The recovery of three elderly people delighted the doctors at the hospital. CMD of Chirayu Dr Ajay Goenka said at the time of treating elderly people the limit of oxygen in the body is checked. Oxygen is continuously supplied to the body, and other parts of the body are checked, so that the virus does not spread, Dr Goenka said.

Since the elderly people are afflicted with other diseases, it is necessary to monitor them, he said.