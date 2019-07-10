Bhopal: ‘71 farmers committed suicide in 200 days’; HM

<p><strong>Bhopal</strong>: The opposition, attacking the government on the issue of farm loan waiver, walked out of the House on Tuesday. Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, raising the issue during the Zero Hour, said Congress in its Vachan Patra had assured that farm loan of Rs 2 lakh of all farmers would be waived. </p><p>Chouhan claimed that the order of the government says about waiving only short-term crop loans. </p><p>He said loan waiver would cost Rs 48,000 crore but there is provision of merely Rs 5,000 crore in the budget for it. He said the farmers are not getting loan to buy fertiliser and seeds. Bonus was also not given, he claimed. </p><p>Chouhan demanded immediate debate on farmers’ issues through adjournment motion. On the other hand, leader of opposition (LoP) Gopal Bhargava said farmers are committing suicide as they could not fulfill their needs and he has names of 12 such farmers. </p><p>Home minister Bala Bachchan said the there has been a decline in suicides of farmers in comparison to previous government. He said only 71 suicides took place in 200 days.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>