Bhopal: 6500 Women Undergo Sterilisations Vs Only 42 Man Opting For Vasectomy In 2023

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only 42 male vasectomy were reported in the Bhopal district in 2023, however, nearly 6500 sterilisations-- a birth control procedure for women, have been done in Bhopal district under the Family Welfare Programme. This includes 3518 LTT, 164 conventional TT, and 2689 post-natal sterilization.

Under the Family Welfare Programme, the facility of female and male sterilization is being provided daily in JP District Hospital.

Intra-injections are also being given daily in the institution. In Civil Hospital Dr. Kailash Katju, services of all temporary means of family planning, including LTT, CTT, and LSCSTT, are provided daily. All permanent and temporary means of family planning services are available daily in Civil Hospital Bairagarh. LTT facilities are being provided in the institution under fixed-day services.

Chief Medical and Health Officer, Bhopal, Dr. Prabhakar Tiwari, said that apart from the Health Department, the facility of sterilisation and temporary means is also being provided in AIIMS Hospital, Medical College, Gas Relief Hospital, Khushi Lal Ayurvedic Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, and identified private medical institutions. Female sterilization is being done every day at Sultania Zanana Hospital and Indira Gandhi Gas Relief Hospital.

Apart from this, under fixed-day services, sterilization operations are being conducted on fixed days in Civil Hospital Berasia, Community Health Center Gandhinagar, Community Health Center Kolar, Jawaharlal Nehru Gas Relief Hospital, and Kasturba Hospital. Besides, sterilization facilities are also being provided free of charge in private medical institutions recognized by the department.

Special awareness programs are being organized to promote the participation of men as well as women in family welfare programs. Male sterilization is easier than female sterilization. It also takes very little time to get this done.

In government health institutions, a compensation of Rs 3,000 is given to the beneficiary for vasectomy, Rs 3,000 for post-natal female sterilization, Rs 2,000 for post-abortion, Rs 300 for PPIUCD, and Rs 100 for intra-injection, CMHO added.