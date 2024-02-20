Bhopal: 5th Accused In ₹4.63cr Bank Fraud Held |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch claimed to have arrested the fifth accused in connection with mortgaging fake gold at a private bank and misappropriating Rs 4.63 crore.

According to the case, 17 persons had mortgaged fake gold in the bank two months ago.

Investigating officials said that in December, the regional head of the bank approached the crime branch, stating that it came to light during an audit at their Kolar Road branch that several officials and employees of the bank in connivance with various customers and goldsmiths had procured a loan of Rs 4.63 crore by mortgaging fake gold.

Earlier, four accused Rakesh Soni, Jagadeesh Kumar Soni, Shobhit Kumar Jain and Arun Sharma were arrested.

On Monday, the crime branch received a tip-off about the fifth accused, identified as Saurabh Khare, being spotted at the Bhopal junction railway station. He was in a bid to flee to Mumbai, but the crime branch reached the spot in the nick of time and nabbed him. The arrested accused was being interrogated.

Third accused in fake board exam paper case held

The cyber cell on Monday arrested a third accused in connection with circulating fake board exam papers on several messaging applications and defrauding scores of Class 10 and 12 students.

According to the cyber crime officials, ahead of the MP board Class 10 and 12 exams, various groups on the messaging application ‘Telegram’ had come to light, where several persons had been using the logo of the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) and uploading question papers there, claiming them to be the genuine exam papers.

They had duped numerous students of their money, the total amount of which was unknown. Taking cognisance, the cyber cell had arrested two persons—Dheeraj Khatri and Ajay Kumar Yadav—in January-end, The third accused, named Lait Lodhi was on the lam, who was arrested by the cyber cell officials in Raisen on the basis of technical evidence on Monday.