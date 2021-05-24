Bhopal: 5,446 children went missing in Madhya Pradesh during the Covid months

Drop in cases in lockdown

The maximum number of children was reported missing in February, that pre-lockdown. There was a drastic drop in the number of children reported missing during the lockdown months (March, April and May) with 271 children missing in April. With the first unlock in June, the number of missing children went up to 750 children. This reflects that fewer children were reported missing during the lockdown.

Extremely alarming

"The status report on missing children by CRY suggests that the numbers came down between March and April 2020 when the lockdown was strictly imposed, but a surge in the numbers was seen immediately after relaxation of the lockdown. The trend which raises concern is that the highest number of children who went missing was of the age group 12-18 years. Out of 5,446 cases of missing children, 4,562 cases were of the age group 12-18 years. This accounts for 84% of the overall cases. The situation is extremely alarming for girls as the status report suggests that, out of these 4,562 children, 89% (3,915 in absolute numbers) were girls."- Soha Moitra, the regional director, CRY (North)