Bhopal: 42nd Probationary Deputy SP training session concludes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The training session of 42nd batch of Probationary Deputy Superintendent of Police concluded at Madhya Pradesh Police Academy, Bhopal, here on Thursday. In all, 25 officers underwent a year-long hardcore training at the state academy.

Director General of Police, Sudhir Saxena took the concluding session. “The academy has prepared you for the changes in the times to come. Now by making the best use of your practical knowledge, you can become an excellent police officer,” said the DGP in his address.

“Madhya Pradesh Police has a proud tradition, now you will have to shoulder the responsibility of carrying these traditions forward. By always incorporating the Prime Minister's concept of Smart Policing in your methodology, you have to walk and adopt innovations,” he added.

In a democracy, the police should take action keeping in mind the public interest based on the expectations and feelings of the public, he added. “We ourselves have to live up to the expectations of the public by following the law and procedure,” said the top cop.

Deputy Director of Academy Malay Jain said that a total of 25 trainees including 9 women officers and 16 male officers underwent the training in the batch. They are given hard training for a year at the Academy.

Additional Director General of Police (Training) Anuradha Shankar, ADG (Complaint) Ashok Awasthi, ADG (Welfare) Vijay Kataria and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.