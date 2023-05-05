Bhopal: 35 govt officials to manage katha prog by Bageshwar Dham Sarkar

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All top officials of Balaghat district administration have been deputed to look after the arrangements for katha to be conducted by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri alias Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, which will be held in Bhadukot village of Paraswada block from May 23 to 24. The district collector of Balagaht issued the orders on May 2 and has given the responsibilities in detail to each officer.

Rarely the police and few of the administrative officials are given the responsibility of such religious programme. The collector has appointed 35 administrative officials for two days at the katha venue. CEO district panchayat DS Randa, SDO Tanmay Vashishtha, deputy collector Brijendra Rawat and CEO Janpad Paraswada Ritesh Chouhan will coordinate with organising committee.

Additional collector Balaghat Shiv Govind Markam, deputy collector Brijendra Rawat will look after lodging, food and parking. The Congress party leaders have avoided commenting on the issue. State media president KK Mishra said, “It is a matter of katha and we will not say any word on it.”