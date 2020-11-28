Bhopal: 3 people burnt alive as dumper, trawler collide

BHOPAL: Three people were burnt alive as a dumper coming down the wrong side of the road collided head-on with a trawler near the Sikkheri Kanjar Dera, under the Bhoransa police station area of Dewas district, at about 1.30 on Saturday morning.

In the horrific accident, both vehicles caught fire. Three people trapped in the trawler were burnt alive. All three were from Piplinaka, in Ujjain. The police rushed to the spot as soon as the news was received. By the time the fire-brigade could bring the fire under control, both vehicles had burnt down. The dumper driver escaped after the accident and the police are looking for him.

The SHO of Bhoransa police station said that deceased Devendra Singh Thakur, Shivnarayan Namdev and Shyam Mali are all residents of Piplinaka, Ujjain. They are drivers with their own vehicles who had brought a consignment of wedding items belonging to one Jaideep Singh from Ujjain to Bhopal at about 4 pm on Friday in three vehicles. Jaideep had his niece’s wedding in Bhopal and the trawler was carrying some wedding baggage. After leaving their cars in Bhopal, all three were going back to Ujjain in Shyam Mali’s trawler.

On the way, in front of the Sikkheri Kanjar camp, the dumper coming at a high speed went out of control and hit the trawler. The impact was so strong that both the vehicles caught fire after a head-on collision.

All three were trapped alive in the vehicle. Passersby rushed to the spot and tried to pull out the three people, but failed to rescue them.