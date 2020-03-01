Bhopal: 3 killed as goods trains collide

BHOPAL: An empty goods train collided with a coal-laden goods train in Singrauli district on Sunday morning. In the incident, three persons, including loco pilot, were killed. The mishap took place around 4.40 am on the rail tracks near Ghanahari village in Baidhan area of Singrauli district. The rail track concerned is owned and operated by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and connects coal mines in Madhya Pradesh with NTPC power plants in MP and adjoining Uttar Pradesh.

According to Singrauli district collector VS Chaudhary, while one of the trains was returning after emptying coal at NTPC plant, the other goods train loaded with coal from a mine in Amlori (Singrauli) was on its way to NTPC-Rihand Plant in Sonebhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

The collector said both the trains came face-to-face on the same track and collided. Three persons, including loco pilot, were killed in the accident. A high-level probe has been ordered by NTPC. It has also decided to provide employment to one family member of each of the deceased.

The kin of three deceased will also get entire insurance money as well as additional Rs 1 lakh. Further, the NTPC has released Rs 25,000 immediately to each of three bereaved families”.

As the concerned track is exclusively used by the NTPC to ferry coal for power generation by its plants, hence no passenger rail traffic has been affected by the mishap.

Informed sources said that as many as 13 wagons, besides the engine of one of the two trains jumped off the track following the collision.

While a high-level probe has been instituted by the NTPC into the mishap, sources connected to the development said some faults in signalling system or some error on part of the two train drivers may have caused the mishap. Three bodies were extricated from engine after a few hours’ efforts by cutting the engine with gas cutters.

Meanwhile, the East Central Railway (ECR) in its official statement also made it clear that the Indian Railways had nothing to do with the early morning accident. The ECR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar said the mishap had happened on the Merry Go Round (MGR) track system exclusively owned and operated by the NTPC. But acting on NTPC’s request, the Indian Railways is providing all support in the form of 140-tonne railway crane/ART and other equipment for early restoration of the movements.