Bhopal Railway station gets emergency medical unit

BHOPAL: Medical facilities will be available at Bhopal Railway station with nominal charge. Emergency Medical unit has been inaugurated for passengers at Platform no-1, Bhopal Railway station, on Saturday.

Private hospitals have been tied up for these facilities. Private hospital will provide a doctor and nurse for this medical unit.

For the long pending plan, which came true on Saturday the railways have empanelled private hospitals, like it has done for treatment of its employees.

Railways has provided only space and private hospitals will provide doctor and nurse, medicines and others facilities.

Beds, oxygen cylinders, wheel chairs, and other life saving support system will be available.

12 stray dogs caught

Railway catches 12 dogs in two days campaign at Bhopal Railway station. Passengers complained over stray dogs menace at platforms. Railways consulted Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and in association with BMC, Railways constituted teams which netted 12 dogs in two-day campaign.

Fine of Rs 1.5 L recovered

Railways conducted a ticket checking campaign in which passengers without tickets, unauthorized vendors, and othe offenders were nailed in trains at Bhopal Railway station, Habibganj and Nishatpura and recovered a penalty of Rs 1.5 lakh. Total 198 cases were registered.