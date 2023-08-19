Bhopal: 3-day Ninad Samaroh At Tribal Museum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Folk and tribal dance, presented by artistes from six states enchanted the audience at MP Tribal Museum in the city on Saturday – the second day of three-day event, Ninad Samaroh.

The dance included Dhandhal of Korku tribe of Harda (Madhya Pradesh), Gusadi of Telangana, Raut Nacha of Chhattisgarh, Saira of Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Pai Danda (Uttar Pradesh), Kolattam (Andhra Pradesh) and Uda dance of Gujarat.

Pai Danda dance is a dance based on Leela of Shri Krishna disguised as Natwar. It is the introduction of Yaduvanshi war art. This dance is performed from Panchami of Bhadrapada to Makar Sankranti of Paush-Magha month. At the time of dance, one has to dance with small sticks and by tying a turban on the head, wearing red phulra gul gand, anklets and colourful costumes.

The Gusadi Dance is the biggest festival dance of Raj Gonds of Adilabad district in Telangana. The Uda dance is the most celebrated cultural dance form in Gujarat. It is traditionally performed during the nine-day Hindu festival.

The Kolattam dance is originated in the regions like Mahabalipuram, Taripatri, Macherla, Hampi and Ramappa. The dancers use sticks. These sticks are struck against each other to create harmony and also make the dance more swift and soothing.

Besides, an art tour of tribal and folk artistes was taken out from Gitanjali Square to Depot Square. Tribal and folk dances from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kashmir, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra were presented .

