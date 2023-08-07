Bhopal: 25% Dip In Winged Guests At Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and climate change has led to decline in number of migratory birds visiting Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Mandsaur district.

This has been revealed in the 5th Bird Survey 2023 conducted by Wild Warriors Society, Indore. Migratory birds used to arrive from Mangolia, Russia, Sierra Leone.

According to report, majority of birds at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary has resident birds and winter migrants (MGs), which constitute 95 % of overall bird species.

The number of winter migratory birds has decreased by 25 % in 2023 compared to 2022. There is 3% dip in number of resident birds this year compared to 2022, which may be due to climate change.

Of the 227 bird species sighted in Gandhi Sagar, 65 are winter migrants and 150 are resident breeders. There are 29% migratory birds and 66 % resident breeders.

Shedding light on Russia-Ukraine war affecting migration of birds, survey report says that there is 17 % decrease in waders (live near water and feed on fish) compared to their numbers in 2022.

Read Also Indore: NAAC Cautions HEIs Against Agencies Offering Consultancy

This indicates that migration is disturbed as majority of waders missing this time were migratory birds. The global warming and seasonal changes have delayed migration. This is the reason that more species were seen in March 2022 compared to February 2023.

In the fourth Bird Survey, 246 species were sighted. Overall there is a dip of 8 % in total species count compared to last year.

There is good news. In the 5th year count, 13 new species were identified, taking the tally to 298 species in the sanctuary spread across 368 square kilometres.

The report says Indian Vulture, Red Headed Vulture and White Rumped Vulture are in critical category. Egyptian Vulture and Great Knot are endangered species.

Six vulnerable species include Dalmatian Pelican, Greater Spotted Eagle, Indian Spotted Eagle, Saras Crane, Savanna Night Jar. There are 15 species, which are under nearly threatened category.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)