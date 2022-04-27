e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Bhopal

Bhopal: 17 players from Madhya Pradesh to represent in Khelo India games

Out of 17 qualified players 9 are from Bhopal including 3 players from LNCT University, 5 are from Barkatullah University and 1 from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:04 PM IST

MP team |
MP team |
Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all 17 players of the Madhya Pradesh will be representing state in the Khelo India University Karate Games to be organised from April 30 - May 2 in Bangaluru, according to the information.

Amateur Karate Development Association (AKA) Madhya Pradesh president Shihan Jaidev Sharma said that 17 players affiliated to AKA studying in various Universities in the state would participate in Khelo India University Karate Games. According to Sharma, these players have represented their universities in All India University Games held in Kurukshetra from March 14-17 and qualified for Khelo India Games.

Out of 17 qualified players 9 are from Bhopal including 3 players from LNCT University, 5 are from Barkatullah University and 1 from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Handball selection trials for Khelo India Youth Games to be held on April 26 Bhopal: Handball selection trials for Khelo India Youth Games to be held on April 26

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:04 PM IST