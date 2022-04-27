Bhopal: 17 players from Madhya Pradesh to represent in Khelo India games

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all 17 players of the Madhya Pradesh will be representing state in the Khelo India University Karate Games to be organised from April 30 - May 2 in Bangaluru, according to the information.

Amateur Karate Development Association (AKA) Madhya Pradesh president Shihan Jaidev Sharma said that 17 players affiliated to AKA studying in various Universities in the state would participate in Khelo India University Karate Games. According to Sharma, these players have represented their universities in All India University Games held in Kurukshetra from March 14-17 and qualified for Khelo India Games.

Out of 17 qualified players 9 are from Bhopal including 3 players from LNCT University, 5 are from Barkatullah University and 1 from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:04 PM IST