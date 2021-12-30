Bhopal: 16 take part in Nodal Rifle, Pistol Shooting Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nodal Rifle and Pistol Shooting Championship was inaugurated in the premises of Radharaman Group here on Wednesday, said the media relations officer Prakash Patil.

Sixteen shooters took part in rifle shooting under the guidance of Rifle Shooting Academy Bhopal.

Yashika Rautkar from Women's Polytechnic bagged the first position, Naina Agarwal from Oriental Institute of Science and Technology came second and Priyanka from Radharaman Engineering College secured the third place.

Amir Hussain from LNCT College secured first position in rifle shooting in boysí category while Arslan Kabir stood second and Arham Khan came third.

Azim Tanveer from University of Technology RGPV bagged the first prize in pistol shooting and Amil Khan secured the second position in boysí category.

Sub-divisional magistrate Rajesh Gupta and Vikram Singh Raghuvanshi inaugurated the championship. Vice Chairman of Radharaman Group Bhupendra Patel, Director Anurag Jain, Coach Pramod Kumar Masokar and National Rifle Shooters Mohammad Bilal and Satish Sharma were present on the occasion.

ALSO READ Mira Bhayander: MBBV cops Recover two more pistols from Madhya Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 12:22 AM IST