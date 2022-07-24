Bhopal: 15 villages flooded as sluice gates of 3 dams open

Bhadbhada dam | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eleven sluice gates of Bhadbhada dam, nine sluice gates of Kaliasot dam and four sluice gates of Kolar Dam were opened on Sunday leading to flood like situation in 15 villages in Kolar belt.

With the opening of 11 sluice gates of Bhadbhada dam, water from Upper Lake was released into Kaliasot river. The sluice gates of Kaliasot dam were opened as it attained full tank level on Sunday.

Kaliasot dam | FPJ

As many as 15 villages received 4 feet water after nine gates of Kaliasot dam were opened on Sunday. The people were not evacuated as water drained out. Alert was sounded in villages before gates were opened.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “3 ft to 4 ft water was there in villages. No family was evacuated as water drained out as the weather was clear. Administration and police remained alert and ready to handle any untoward situation. Inmates of about 10 slums were told they may be evacuated if water level increases.”

Kolar dam | FPJ

The water released from Kolar dam reaches Narmada River through Ratapani Sanctuary. Kolar river joins Narmada River at Nilkanth. The water released from Kaliasot reaches Betwa River through Mandideep.

The sluice gates of Kaliasot are opened after releasing water from Bhadbhada Dam, the outlet of Upper Lake. Rise in flow from Kolans river to Upper Lake forced Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to open all 11 sluice gates of Bhadbhada Dam on Sunday.

About 270 million cubic metre of water is stored in Kolar Dam at full tank level. Of this, Bhopal Municipal Corporation uses water for supply to Bhopal. The Water Resource Department uses it for irrigation purposes. There was huge rush of residents when dam’s sluice gates were opened.