Bhopal: 12L+ people sanitised against cyber crimes in last one year

Besides, 10,000 police personnel imparted training to check activities of cyber crooks and bring them to book

Rohan D. UmakUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rise in cybercrimes amid digitalization has prompted the cyber crime cell of the state to create awareness among people across the state regarding the frequently changing modus operandi of cyber crooks. More than 12 lakh people were sensitised about the cyber frauds and precautions to be taken against falling victim to it, said the senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh state cyber crime cell.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country and the state, the cyber fraudsters concocted numerous new ways to play clever tricks on people and siphon off money from their accounts. Our preparation to pull the plug on such frauds was on in full force, as per which, awareness among more than 12 lakh people across Madhya Pradesh was spread and for the same advisories were issued and publicized through FM channels, newspapers as well as on social media.

Officials maintained that merely spreading awareness among the people was not enough, thus, as many as 10,000 police personnel across the state were also imparted training, to assist the victims of cyber frauds and arrest the crooks. Post Covid-19 pandemic, social media frauds, sextortion cases, UPI frauds, online job scam, and fraudulent activities on social messaging applications picked pace across the state.

“These days, Telegram has emerged as the hub of fraudulent activities across the state. The MP board paper leak case and task frauds emerging from various parts of MP are the testament to the fact. Indore stands on the first position in the state, to have reported a major fraction of cyber frauds this year”, said Superintendent of police (SP) of State cyber crime cell, Vaibhav Shrivastava. The training programme of the police personnel is underway in full force across the state, he further added.

STF formed to check telegram App frauds in MP: ADG

Additional Director General of police (ADG) of state cyber crime cell, Yogesh Deshmukh, told Free Press that steps are being taken to curb cyber frauds on Telegram. A Special Task Force (STF) comprising seven special police personnel has been constituted recently to keep a check on such online frauds, said the ADG, adding that more special police personnel will be roped in soon to increase man-power.

Bhopal: NIA takes over HuT case, international links traced
