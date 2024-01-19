Bhopal: 10K OBC Families Collect Rs 25K To Pay HC Cost On Lawyer

Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 10,000 OBC families united to contribute funds to collect Rs 25000 - the cost imposed by High Court on an advocate for filing a contempt petition against the then HC Registrar General and the then Registrar (administration) for not listing 27% OBC reservation matter despite HC order. OBC Advocate Welfare Association president Rameshwar Thakur said, “Advocate Vinyak Prasad Shah had filed a contempt petition against the then Registrar General Ram Kumar Chaubey and Registrar(Administration) Sandip Sharma for not listing the matter of 27% OBC reservation despite the order of the High Court.

Double bench of MP High Court Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra had slapped a cost of Rs 25,000 on Advocate Vinayak. We collected Rs 25000 and for this over 10,000 OBC families made contributions.” We have requested Chief Justice Ravi Malimath for regular hearing in the matter, he added.

The HC, in its observation on January 11 had said, “None of the lawyers has grievance with not listing the matter on particular date. If there is any grievance, it is always brought to the notice of the Chief Justice and the matter is listed. But to resort to such an attitude and to such an extent as to file contempt petition, in our considered view, requires to be deprecated. We don’t expect such conduct from advocates. Contemptuous petition like this is not accepted.

In fact, it is a fit case where proceedings criminal contempt deserves to be initiated. He has attempted to interfere in administration of justice. There may be some cases which are not listed as directed. It is not with any intention or with any object that the same is done. On rare occasions, because of the high amount of work pressure of the work that it happens. We have no other option but to dismiss petition by imposing cost of Rs 25,000. ”