Bhopal: 100 acre EV Park on the anvil

BHOPAL: MP government will allocate 100 acres of land for developing Electric Vehicle Parks with plug and play infrastructure, common facilities and 24X7 power supply.

Developers of Auto Clusters and Automotive Suppliers Manufacturing Centres specific to EVs (electric vehicles) shall be provided financial assistance of 50% of fixed capital investments in building and common infrastructure, up to a maximum of Rs 20 crore.

Government is committed to supplying 24x7 quality power to all qualified EV industries established in the state. Dedicated feeders will be provided to all units manufacturing components for EV. A dedicated line with special discount for nighttime/non-peak time usage will be offered for testing of EV batteries.

Policy makers have taken caution that EV batteries does not cause nuisance in future and have appropriate disposal plans.

EV batteries typically need to be replaced once they have degraded to 70- 80% of their capacities. EVs will require about two batteries in their 10-year life span.

The Madhya Pradesh Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2019 will encourage the re-use of EV batteries that have reached the end of their life and setting up of recycling businesses in collaboration with battery and EV manufacturers that focus on Urban Mining of rare materials within the battery for re-use by battery manufacturers.

Energy Operators (EOs) and Battery Swapping Operators (BSOs) will operate as recycling agencies.

EV owners can deposit vehicle batteries that have reached their end of life at any charging point or swapping station operated by an EOs or BSOs and in return for its remunerative price.

Disposal of EV batteries in any other manner: in land- fills or as scrap, will be prohibited.

High value battery materials (e.g., Nickel and Cobalt) will be recovered and sold to battery manufacturers for re-use. The government will invite battery recycling businesses to establish their presence in MP.