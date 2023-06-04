Bhopal: 10-yr-old mowed down by car in Bilkhiriya, driver booked

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bilkhiriya police have registered a case against an unidentified person for knocking down a 10-year-old boy who was crossing the road on Thursday evening, police said on Saturday.

The police added that the parents of the boy lodged a complaint on Saturday and search is on to apprehend the accused.

According to Bilkhiriya police station house officer BP Singh, complainant Devendra Sen operates a salon in Bilkhiriya. He told the police that one of his relatives had organised a religious ceremony at their house, to attend which, his wife and their 10-year-old son Karan were going on foot on Thursday evening.

At 8.30 pm, Karan crossed the railing and reached main road where a speeding car going towards Raisen knocked him down. Karan bled profusely and was rushed to the hospital by his mother and locals. A few minutes after being admitted to the hospital, he succumbed to injuries.

The car driver left his vehicle behind and fled. The police were informed who have seized the car and have begun investigation to trace the accused.