Bhind: SUV vehicle crushes devotees; 5 persons including child sustain injuries

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A recklessly driven SUV vehicle crushed a group of devotees in which 5 persons including a child sustained injuries in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The devotees came to seek blessings of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri at Kaleshwar Mahadev temple on the banks of Gauri in the district.

Soon after the incident, the people present over there gathered and admitted the injured persons to the district hospital.

In the meantime, the angry people took the driver out of the car and beat him up fiercely. They also vandalized the vehicle.

On getting the information about the incident, Dehat police station in charge, Kotwali police station in charge along with other officials rushed to the spot.

The police took the driver into custody and seized the vehicle from the spot.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 05:32 PM IST