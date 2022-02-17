Bhind: Collector tightens noose of cheating mafias ahead of MP Board examinations

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has pulled up its socks to conduct cheating-free board examinations in Bhind. Keeping all the covid protocols in place, strict instructions have been issued by Bhind Collector Dr Satish Kumar.

Taking a unique step, the collector has this time announced a strange method to tighten the noose of the cheating mafias.

The collector in its new order has ordered to prepare a list of the school teachers taking private tuitions and has asked them to be present in their respective police station during the entire course time of examination. Apart from this, Section 144 has been imposed up to a distance of 100 meters from the examination centers.

Officers of the Revenue Department are being posted as the representative of the Collector at the examination centers to keep an eye on such activities.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Board Exam is going to start tomorrow from 17th January.

Board issued instructions

1- Thermal screening will be done at the examination center for every candidate. Therefore, it will be mandatory for the candidates to be present by 8:30 in the morning. No candidate will be admitted after fifteen minutes before the commencement of the examination.

2- The candidate will have to come wearing a mask. Physical distance will have to be maintained. Along with you will be able to bring sanitizer.

3- Parents should make their children aware of the rules of Covid.

4- During the examination, you will be able to bring a drinking water bottle.

5- Even if a local holiday is declared during the examination schedule, the examinations will continue as usual.

6- If you reach the examination center late by the scheduled time, you will be denied entry.

7- The examination will start at exactly ten o'clock. Answer sheets will be distributed at 9:45 am. The question paper will be distributed at 9:55 am.

8- Practical examination of regular candidates will be held in their school from February 12 to March 25 and practical examination of self-study candidates will be held at their examination center from March 18 to 20.

9- Changes can be made in special circumstances in the timetable and timetable to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, which will be informed to the candidates through communication.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:52 AM IST