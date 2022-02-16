Bhopal: Induction for undergraduates on February 17, guidance to be given on apprenticeship, business courses

Bhopal: The higher education department is organising an online induction programme on Thursday for 4.94 lakh first year students in the state, said officials from higher education department on Wednesday.

The department issued a notice to all the colleges informing about the induction programme and asking them to make arrangements for students to watch live broadcast in the campus as well.

The students, who have taken admission in graduation courses this session, both at private and government colleges, will be guided about prospects in apprenticeships and business courses at induction programme, said notice.

The induction programme will inform students about projects, internship and apprenticeship opportunities, community and engagement and business courses through which they will benefit during first year of their college.

The students from across the state will attend induction through National Informatics Centres (NICs). The event will go live on Twitter and Facebook handles of the Higher Education Department from 4 pm to 6 pm.

The students can access the live broadcast through YouTube at their colleges too, said the notice from the higher education department.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 07:36 PM IST