Bhind: BJP men will start changing their father's name too, says Congress MLA Govid Singh

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Lahar constituency and former minister Govind Singh has said that BJP men will start changing the name of their father too.

He made the above remark while responding to rumors of changing the name of Bhopal in a press conference held in Bhind on Thursday. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The press conference took place at the personal residence of former minister Chaudhary Rakesh Singh Chaturvedi. It was organised by Congress District President Man Singh Kushwaha regarding the meeting of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath which will be held here on February 23.

Singh also targeted the state government and central government. When asked if the Congress returned into power then the names of cities be renamed again, Singh replied that the initiative would be taken according to the opinions of the public.

ALSO READ Bhind: ANM shot dead over love affair

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:37 PM IST