Bhopal: ANM shot dead over love affair in Bhind

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old nurse posted at district hospital in Bhind was allegedly shot dead by a ward boy, working with the same hospital, on Thursday evening. The accused has been arrested, said police.

Superintendent of police, Bhind Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the accused Ritesh Shakya (28), a resident of Bhind opened fire on Neha Chandela (23), a resident of Bhind while she was on duty in the hospital.

After the incident the accused fled the spot and also threw the country-made pistol (Katta) he used in the crime, in nearby bush.

The SP said, In the primary investigation it was found that the accused. who is married, was in relationship with the nurse for past three years. Recently, the nurse was inclined towards some other person. This enraged the accused and he had heated arguments with the nurse a few days back over the same. The police have registered a case of murder and seized the murder weapon.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:39 AM IST