 Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Holds Protests Against Land Pooling Act For Simhastha In Ujjain
Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Holds Protests Against Land Pooling Act For Simhastha In Ujjain

Memorandums addressed to PM were submitted across MP

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:17 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers organised protests across the state on Monday against the Land Pooling Act for Simhastha in Ujjain.

The protest organised under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) submitted memorandums to the collectors across the state. The farmers’ agitation had the support of Karni Sena.

In the memorandums, the farmers demanded the abolition of GST on seeds, fertiliser and agricultural equipment.

They also demanded the government make import and export policies to benefit the farmers.

Their demands also included improvement in farming, irrigation, power supply, and revenue-related issues. The BKS gave memos in the name of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.

The farmers are getting ready to hold a demonstration against the land pooling in Ujjain on Tuesday.

The national organising general secretary of the BKS, Mohini Mohan Mishra, will participate in it. The Karni Sena supported the farmers’ agitation.

