Beware of Ravana in disguise: Sudhanshu Trivedi tells girls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Coming hard on people engaged in ‘Love Jihad’, BJP’s Rajya Sabha Member Sudhanshu Trivedi cautioned the girls to save themselves from ‘Ravana’ who comes luring in guise changing their name and attire. The senior BJP leader was addressing the Abhyuday Bharatam programme organised by Sarokar Samiti at Ravindra Bhawan here on Monday evening.

Referring to the rich Indian traditions and shedding the light on Vedas, Trivedi said “ We are worshipping nature for thousands of years…. If we are not becoming aware of present environmental balance then human life will be in peril.”

Speaking of Ram temple, he said, "When we were involved in the Ram Janam Bhumi movement, at that time, Congress leaders used to ask the date but they should know that everything is decided by the time cycle. As the Ram temple movement moved ahead and talks of Ram temple construction started to swell up, India started to move ahead. When Shila Poojan for the Ram Temple was done during the time of Vajpayee government in 2001, India’s economy started to move ahead, he said.

Normally, four bricks are laid before the construction of any temple. When the Bhoomi Pujan was done for Ram temple, the first brick was laid by dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal. This shows the wide vision of the government.

Talking about the Modi government, he said PM Narendra Modi has decided to set the neighbor right. In the last nine years India has not taken up any official dialogue with Pakistan. He said PM Modi has made the country self dependent in the field of solar energy.

Earlier Rahul Kothari felicitated Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Making a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the one who shows himself as ‘Shiv Bhakt’ and ‘Janeudhari’ is describing Muslim League as secular.