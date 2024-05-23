'Be Sensitive In Cases Involving Women & Weaker Section,' Urges DGP Sudhir Saxena | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena has said that police should be sensitive in cases involving crime against women and weaker sections of society. The top cop was addressing the ‘DG Commendation Roll and Disc’ award presentation ceremony here on Wednesday. As many as 51 police personnel were presented DG Commendation Roll and Disc for their exemplary service and outstanding performance in discharge of their duties.

The DGP also appreciated the commitment of the police personnel and called upon them to carry forward this tradition on strong footing. The awards are given in five different categories- Combating with the dacoity and Naxal operations; 15 years of clean record; 15 years of safe driving; solving unsolved complicated crime and other admirable work. b

In combating the dacoity and Naxal operations category, head constable Archna Kanshana posted in Gwalior got the disc. In category of 15-years of clean and excellent documentations ,44 police personnel got the disc, among them are the zonal SP posted in Jabalpur Ashish Khare, additional commissioner of police Indore Rupesh Kumar Dewedi, DSP PRTS Indore Rajinder Sharma, inspector posted in Jabalpur Narendra Kumar Mishra, inspector radio training school Indore Veer Vikram Singh and others.

Constables Ashok Kumar Bohre, Bhupendra Singh Parmar and Bashil Bhawar were awarded for their excellent driving skills and during the last 15 years they did not commit any accident. P Chinna Rao, head constable posted in cyber crime Bhopal got the disc for solving unsolved crime cases. Two other personnel Ashish Kumar Shrivas posted in Ayodhya Nagar police station Bhopal and head constable Abhimanyu Verma posted in Shahdol were also presented the disc.