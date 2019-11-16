‘Bag-Mela’: One stop expo for Zardozi, Bandhani bags

BHOPAL: A wide range of bags made of jute, cotton, clothes, leather and paper in 200 designs were sold like hotcakes in an exhibition-cum-sale ‘Bag Mela’ at Gauhar Mahal.

MP Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation organised the nine-day exhibition for the first time to curb use of plastics.

17 artisans from the different places of state like Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar and Guna showcased around 6000 bags for carrying groceries items vegetable, milk, lunchbox, money, laptop etc. ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 4,000.

A bag in Matka and Samosa shapes in Zardozi works on display, pricing Rs 250 and Rs 300 at Bhopal stall, attracted the visitors.

Artisan Aparna Tamrakar who managed the stalls told Free Press, “We displayed clothes bags in Bandhani and Banarasi, Lahariya and Rajasthani for girls and women. The range of bags at our stalls starts from Rs 50 to Rs 30.”

Sabila Ansari from Bhopal showcased 20 varieties of jute bags including shopping, ladies, file folder and letter holder in tribal designs. A jute bags in potli design and carrying water bottle were display.

Few jute bags with slogans ‘Swatchh Bharat’ written and made paintings from Guna were also available. A jute bag painted with different postures of Yoga was a piece of attraction.

Huge varieties of clutch bags for women in zari work ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000 aslo attracted the visitors. A wide varieties of leather bags from Dewas and Gwalior are also on display in the exhibition which will be open for visitors till November 17 from 1pm to 9pm.

Some clothes and jute bags in traditional fabrics of MP like Bagh, Maheshwari, Dabu, Batik and Chanderi in 60 designs are on also display here at stall of Mrignaynee Emporium, Bhopal attracting the visitors mostly school and college going students. These bags, are made by 35 women staff of the emporium in two months for the expo.

Organizer of the exhibition Sudesh Shrivastava told Free Press “We organsied the exhibition for the first time to ban used of plastics. And we are getting good response. Till now, we have sold bags of 1.5 lakhs.”

He further said, “We are also providing a facility in which customers can order to stitch bags as per their own wish on the spot. For this, two women tailors are available here. And we got orders from various government, NGOs and private institutions,” he added.

“We are also sending these bags to all emporiums across the country to promote eco-friendly bags. We are also planning to organise the exhibition on national level where artisans from across country will display their works,” said the in-charge of Gauhar Mahal.