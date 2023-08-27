‘Badal Raag Samaroh’ At Bharat Bhawan Performance Of Sitara Devi’s Grandson Mesmerises Audience | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of Kathak Queen Sitara Devi’s grandson Vishal Krishna mesmerised the audience at Bharat Bhawan in the city on Saturday evening.

It was part of the third-day of the four-day ‘Badal Raag Samaroh,’ organised by Anhad, a musical wing of the Bhawan. The event began with the enchanting performance of Krishna.

His recital, based on Indian mythology, gave the dance a spiritual essence. Trained by the Kathak Queen Sitara Devi, he displayed the minute nuances and intricate dance patterns of Banaras gharana.

His dance was characterised by perfect sync in melody, rhythm, poetry and facial expressions. His dance on ‘Thali’ also impressed the audience a lot who were present in good numbers..

Krishna was born in 1991 to a family of distinguished musicians. He is the 11th generation of a line of dancers in the Banaras tradition. Krishna received his first training at the age of 3 from his grandmother Dr. Sitara Devi and later from Pandit Ravi Shanker Mishra.

He also received training under his father Mohan Krishna, a celebrated Kathak dancer. Krishna has performed all over India and received the Shringar Mani Award in 2007.

The third-day of the concert ended with ‘Pancha Mahabhutam’ and ‘Meghranjan,’ directed and choreographed by kathak dancer Kumkum Dhar which enthralled the audience.

