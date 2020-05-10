Aurangabad Train Accident: Bodies reach native villages in MP for last rites

The bodies 16 labourers who died in Aurangabad train accident were sent to their native villages situated in Shahdol and Umaria districts on Saturday. The special train from Maharashtra reached Jabalpur at 11.30 am on Saturday, which carried other 1,256 passengers as well. The bodies were kept in a separate bogie, which was later sent to Shahdol and Umaria. From Umaria and Shahdol, the bodies were sent to native villages of the deceased where last rites were performed by their family members.

About 20 migrant labourers of MP’s three districts met with an accident on Friday morning when a goods train ran over them on Aurangabad- Jalan railway track on which they were sleeping. Sixteen labourers died, one was injured while three survived the accident. Sajjan Singh Makhan Singh Dhurve of Mandla district was injured in the accident while Inderlal Kamal Singh Dhurve Mandla district, Virendra Singh Gaur Umaria district and Shivman Singh Gaur of Shahdol district were unhurt.

11 from same village

Eleven of the deceased were from the same village - Atoli of Shahdol district. Most of them were relatives. Those killed include Dhan Singh Gond, Nirvesh Singh Gond, Budhraj Singh Gond, Rabendra Singh Gond, Suresh Singh Kol, Rajboharam Paras Singh, Dharmendra Singh Gond, Brijesh Bhaiyadin, Dayal Singh and Deepak Singh and Ashok Singh Gond.

The others from Umaria district who died include Achhe Lal Singh, Bigendra Singh, Pradeep Singh Gond, Santosh Napit, Munim Singh and Nameshah Singh.