At 85, Bhopal reports highest corona cases in a single day

BHOPAL: Bhopal reported highest single day spike with 86 positive on Tuesday taking its tally to 3377 and toll went to 113. Besides, mantralaya employee died due to corona and it is second deaths in Mantralaya. He was attached with office of deputy secretary Home and transport.

As per the employees union, first JP Hospital detected him corona negative and later on when his health deteriorated, Hamidia hospital referred him to AIIMS where he was detected positive.

Besides, Makhalal Chaturvedi University guest faculty has been tested positive. The faculty also runs Quantum Coaching classes. His daughter and son have also been found positives. Entire MCU university campus will be sanitized. AIIMS doctor has been tested positive.