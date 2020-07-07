At 85, Bhopal reports highest corona cases in a single day

BHOPAL: Bhopal reported highest single day spike with 86 positive on Tuesday taking its tally to 3377 and toll went to 113. Besides, mantralaya employee died due to corona and it is second deaths in Mantralaya. He was attached with office of deputy secretary Home and transport.
As per the employees union, first JP Hospital detected him corona negative and later on when his health deteriorated, Hamidia hospital referred him to AIIMS where he was detected positive.
Besides, Makhalal Chaturvedi University guest faculty has been tested positive. The faculty also runs Quantum Coaching classes. His daughter and son have also been found positives. Entire MCU university campus will be sanitized. AIIMS doctor has been tested positive.
Domino’s pizza outlet of Lalghati has been sealed on ground of non-adherence of social distancing and other norms. Food and Durgs Administration (FDA) has sealed. Administration already laid the guidelines for traders to adhere proper protocol and maintain safe discancing.
Rajiv Nagar reported three while Ashoka Garden, Shahpura, Bagwsewania and Chuna Bhatti reported two each. Tilajamalpura reported four and Budhwara reported three positive cases. Itwara reported six. Agrawal Dharmashala and Bairgarh reported two each. Saket Nagar, Mandakini Colony, Nariyalkheda, Ibrahimganj, Chhola Mandir,Shahjahanabad, Idgah Hills reported one each.
SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “Eight member of same family have been tested positive in 1100-Quarters while four from same family came positive from Shivaji Nagar. Earlier, Tribal welfare department class-3 staff had come positive and now eight members of his family came positive. Four family members of Darpan Singh came positive in Shivaji Nagar. AIIMS doctor has been positive. Two cases have been found positive in Kolar.”
