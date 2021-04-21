Art of Living extends help to fight Covid in Madhya Pradesh

The team of the 'Art of Living' would provide support through Yoga, Ayurveda and necessary guidance to protect patients from mood swings and boost their morale. To mitigate conditions such as restlessness, anxiousness, anxiety, stress and depression as a result of Covid-19 infection, guidance would also be provided to the infected patient on taking a healthy nutritious diet during the treatment of the infection.



Guidance in relation to yoga, pranayam, asanas and diet would be provided through video calls and phone calls to persons living in home isolation and Covid-care centres. The Jan Abhiyan Parishad would coordinate and cooperate in this activity.