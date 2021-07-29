Argentina bite the dust against Madhya Pradesh Boy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nothing could be better than hitting the board when one is representing Indian hockey team in Olympics.

Madhya Pradesh's small town boy Vivek Sagar did it on Thursday after he played a key role in helping the team score 3-1 win against defending champion Argentina. Vivek scored the only filed goal for the team.

Vivek, a fast and furious young lad, stunned the strong opponents on field. His dribbling on the ground forced the Argentina to bite the dust when he hit the board just two minutes from the hooter. He restored India’s lead tapping in form a rebound after Dilpreet’s attempt was thwarted by Argentina’s goalkeeper Juan Manuel Vivaldi.

The Indian midfielder, Vivek had many ups and downs in his career, so far. While practicing at Major Dhyanchand stadium in Bhopal, he had suffered a collarbone injuries in year 2016. The injuries was so serious that his coach Ashok Dhyanchand had also lost the hope of comeback of the promising talent.

Hailing from a small village Chandaun near Itarsi Town of Hoshangabad district, it was not easy for Vivek Sagar to overcome from such a serious injuries that led a bout of depression.

But, the zeal of representing the country especially in Olympics made his way and he made his comeback in senior squared in 2018.

Vivek Sagar was first spotted by then technical head of Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy Ashok Dhyanchand, who was invited as chief guest in a tournament.

After distributing the prize, Ashok Dhynachand offered Vivek to join his academy. It was turning point of his career.

“He is very talented. He never disappointed me. I just helped him to hone his skills, though he has got God gifted talent. I remember when he had sustained serious injuries. He came to field after certain days and said he would play again. He used to practice from one hand i.e. right hand, as I used to tie up his one hand because of the injuries,” Ashok Dhyanchand said.