Anti-CAA Protests: Ex-Governor Aziz Qureshi gets notice from UP police after 6 months

After a period of six months, former governor Aziz Qureshi has received notice from Uttar Pradesh police for his presence and speeches in Moradabad during anti CAA and NRC protests.

Aziz Qureshi confirmed receiving the notice by Moradabad police under Sections 143, 145, 149 and 188 of IPC. He has been asked to appear before police and give statement. A case has been filed against him and 12 others. The statements of other people have been recorded. The notice said police can arrest him and produce him before competent court if they don’t receive the reply.

Qureshi said that he hasn’t done anything for which he has been booked by the UP Police. “I am a proud Muslim and well aware about constitutional obligations. I will keep opposing the anti-constitutional NRC and CAA, whatever be the consequences,” he added.