'Andhra Aesthetics': 86 artists from AP showcase their artworks in Bhopal exhibition

BHOPAL: Around 86 artists of Andhra Pradesh have showcased their artworks in an exhibition ‘Andhra Aesthetics’.

The 20-day online exhibition which began from Tuesday is being organised by the Foundation of Art and Culture, Bhopal, on its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. This is the fourth online exhibition of the group during pandemic.

The artists have showcased their experimental and rare works in mixed media, print, acrylic on canvas in the exhibition. Some of them have also exhibited their sculptures and installation works here.

Artist V Ramesh has exhibited oil work ‘Man and the Mountain,’ on canvas and Lakshman Rao Kotturu has displayed untitled work in steel, copper and dental plaster. C Ravi Shankar Patnaik has showcased a bronze work ‘Skipping’ and Giridhara Gowd Rayana has exhibited acrylic work ‘Kaamdhenu’ on canvas.

The works of T. Sudhakar Reddy, B M Das, Hari Prasad, L. N. V. Srinivas, Balaji Ponna, K. Laxman, Sogra Khurasan and Prathap Modi have also been displayed in the exhibition, attracting art lovers.

Director of Foundation of Art and Culture, Bhopal, Akhilesh says the group is continuously getting good support from the artists from other parts of the country.

“At present when the whole world is trying to cope up with the outbreak of the pandemic. We are putting up the show and we are extremely thankful to artist V Ramesh and Balaji Ponna for curating this show,” says the director adding that " we are looking forward to some more excellent shows in future."

Here are some of the artworks: