An initiative towards keep Bhopal clean: 1 kg plastic bottle can fetch you aloo paratha, idli sambhar and …

BHOPAL: You can have two aloo parathas or one serving of delicious idli sambhar only if you are ready to shell out, well not hard cash but 1 kg of waste plastic bottles. Yes you read it right, grab the plastic bottles lying waste in your backyard, or surroundings and head to Garbage Café at Nadra bus stand. If you are not fond of aloo paratha or south Indian dishes, the café has many more mouthwatering dishes to offer in return of a kilogram of plastic bottles. ‘Garbage Café, the all new rechristened restaurant is all set to be inaugurated on Friday with its unique initiative.

As the Swachh Survekshan enters its last leg, the Bhopalites have come forward to contribute their bit to better the ranking of the city in the countrywide survey.

Sharing how the idea cropped in their mind, the owners of the restaurant said they have seen rag pickers collecting waste plastic bottles littered in and around Nadra Bus Stand and then selling it to scrap dealers later in the evening. Seeing the amount of plastic waste around, we decided to rename our restaurant to ‘Garbage café’ and and come up with this new initiative. In our restaurant we would collect all waste plastic bottles from them and in return serve them eatables free of cost, they informed.

The key motive is to ensure that the area remains plastic free and create awareness among the people towards cleanliness and hygiene, said a youth working with the restaurant.

Besides, this will also help the rag pickers as they can get a meal for free by giving away the waste plastic they collect from the bus stand, the youth said. The plastic will be recycles and used in road construction projects and the revenue generated through this will be used to run the restaurant, he added.

Excited about the initiative, a number of youths associated with the restaurant said such steps inspires others and make people responsible towards environment. Plastic use need to be curbed and whatever plastic is being used should be recycled as it is damaging the environment, said the youths, adding that aware likeminded people have to share the responsibility.

Plastic waste will be recycled at Bhanpur plant and it would be transformed into and usable raw material for building roads, they informed.

‘Aim is to inspiring and share responsibility’

‘Garbage café’ is very catchy name and the aim behind renaming our restaurant is to encourage people to bring plastic waste to us and we will get it recycled and make it usable, said Zeeshan Khan, who runs the restaurant.

Collecting plastic and then bringing would fetch fee of cost foodstuff, this would inspire the rag pickers and even others to collect plastic from their surroundings and ensure its better use, he added.

We have contacted officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other departments to ensure that that the recycled plastic is put to use in road projects.