Amid Speculations Of Next Madhya Pradesh CM, Hoarding Displays Narendra Singh Tomar As 'BOSS' In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Amid speculations of 'Kaun Banega Mukhya Mantri', a poster displaying Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as 'boss' was spotted on streets of Gwalior on Thursday. The hoarding features the word "BOSS" written in all capital letters against the backdrop of the state's map. The move comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engages in discussions with potential candidates for the Chief Ministerial role following the party's victory in the state.

Notably, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijaywargiya are the top contenders for the coveted post.

The supporters of these leaders are actively expressing their congratulatory messages on social media. While Union Minister Tomar is seen as a potential candidate, the party's senior leadership has not officially declared any names for the Chief Ministerial post, maintaining suspense. However, in Gwalior, supporters of Union Minister Tomar have already displayed congratulatory hoardings in the city with the message "BOSS" written amid the map of Madhya Pradesh.

While Tomar's supporters have taken an active stance, the BJP's senior leadership is yet to make an official announcement regarding the Chief Ministerial face.

It's noteworthy that in Madhya Pradesh, discussions are underway in Delhi regarding the new Chief Ministerial face. The race includes key figures like Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prahlad Patel, and Kailash Vijayvargiya. Despite this, the party's top leadership has not yet signaled any clear indication. People in Madhya Pradesh are expressing their opinions on the potential Chief Minister through various channels.

The discussions intensify as the BJP aims to finalize the Chief Ministerial candidate who will lead the state. The party's victory in Madhya Pradesh has sparked interest and speculation about the new leadership, and the coming days may bring clarity to this unfolding political scenario.