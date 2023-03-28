AIIMS-Bhopal executive director meets CM Yogi Adityanath, discuss paediatric health in UP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The executive director AIIMS Bhopal, Prof. (Dr.) Ajai Singh met Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aditya Nath at his residence.

Singh was in Lucknow to attend a workshop.

Chief Minister recognised his work at King George Medical University (KGMU) and Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, Noida (PGI-CH). He showed keen interest in the scope of his role in improving Paediatric health services in Uttar Pradesh.

Executive Director told that it was a memorable meeting and satisfying experience.