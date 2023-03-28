 AIIMS-Bhopal executive director meets CM Yogi Adityanath, discuss paediatric health in UP
AIIMS-Bhopal executive director meets CM Yogi Adityanath, discuss paediatric health in UP

The CM recognised his work at King George Medical University (KGMU) and Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, Noida

Khushboo BattaUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The executive director AIIMS Bhopal, Prof. (Dr.) Ajai Singh met Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aditya Nath at his residence.

Singh was in Lucknow to attend a workshop.

Chief Minister recognised his work at King George Medical University (KGMU) and Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, Noida (PGI-CH). He showed keen interest in the scope of his role in improving Paediatric health services in Uttar Pradesh.

Executive Director told that it was a memorable meeting and satisfying experience.

