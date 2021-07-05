Agriculture minister virtually flags off truck of Nano Urea from Gujarat's Kalol to Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi/Bhopal: Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday virtually flagged off a truck of Nano Urea from the Kalol plant in Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), the truck containing 75 tonnes of urea equivalent was dispatched to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh from the Kalol plant in Gujarat.

The use of Nano Urea will help increase farmers' income, reduce input cost and enhance the quality of yield besides reducing the use of chemical fertilisers.

"I am happy to learn that IFFCO has developed this innovative product adhering to the Make in India process. It will not only help increase the income of farmers but will also help to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers which in turn will help improve our environment and the planet," Tomar said while flagging off the dispatch to Madhya Pradesh.

Managing Director of IFFCO Dr US Awasthi said, "Through this product, IFFCO is contributing towards Aatmnirbhar Bharat and Aatmnirbhar Krishi. The product is now available across the country."

"One-and-a-half litre of Nano Urea bottle gives equal or better impact when compared to a bag of urea from the effectiveness perspective on crops. Because of its small size, it is convenient for farmers in difficult terrains," Awasthi said.

Nano Urea has been tested on many crops and results showed that Nano Urea is useful in increasing the yield and also the nutritional quality of the crops. It also helps reduce water and environment pollution thereby making the planet safer for humans and other living beings.