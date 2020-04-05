9 Baje 9 Minute: MP CM Shivraj Singh and Bhopal colonies come alive with diyas, candles

BHOPAL: The people on Sunday lit candles, diyas, lights in support of nation- wide call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi . They showed solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to people to display collective determination to battle the virus outbreak in the country by lighting up diyas, candles or torchlights in their balconies or at their door steps for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday.

The people came out in their balconies and porches on Sunday night by switching off lights and lit the candles and diyas, as a mark of solidarity in similar fashion they displayed while beating metal plates and ringing bells on Prime Minister’s appeal on March 22.

The Prime Minister had posted a video of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee reciting his poem "Aao milkar diya jalayen". It proved to be a morale booster for people who came out whole heatedly in support of PM Modi in the fight against coronavirus.

The people looked enthusiastic while lighting candles, diyas and torchlights. Cutting across caste and creed, people with family members joined the campaign of lighting the lights.