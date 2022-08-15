75th I-Day: RMNH decorated with hundreds of national flags under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhopal celebrated the 75th Independence Day of India by hoisting the national flag and singing National Anthem etc. on its premises on Monday morning.

Officers and staff of the museum and schools students in the city were present to celebrate the day with great zeal amid heavy rain.

Besides, the museum was decorated its boundary wall and buildings with hundreds of national flags to follow the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign between August 13 to 15 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal is a branch of the National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi, located in the Environment Complex on Shahpura Lake in Bhopal.

The museum was inaugurated on September 29, 1997, by the then Minister of Environment and Forests of India, Saifuddin Soz. The program was chaired by the then chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh.

The museum's collection tells the story of the interactions between humans and the natural world, specifically in Central India, and its galleries are accompanied by transcripts, translations and audio tours and include a replica of a Rajasaurus skull.