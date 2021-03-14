7-day quarantine, thermal screening for people arriving from Maharashtra

Bhopal: Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the State government has issued fresh guidelines and imposed new restrictions on people travelling from Maharashtra. The people coming from Maharashtra will be subjected to thermal screening before entering the state and also have to undergo seven-day quarantine, said the home department in a statement.

The passengers coming from the neighbouring state to districts like Chhindwara, Balaghar, Seoni, Khandwa, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur and Betul have to undergo the thermal screening at the state border. Seven-day quarantine will be mandatory for all passengers arriving from Maharashtra and local administration, panchayat will have to ensure strict compliance of the guidelines. The home department has directed the police and municipal bodies in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Balaghat, Seoni, Betul, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur, Ratlam and Ujjain districts to intensify ‘roko toko’ campaign. The campaign focuses on creating awareness towards Covid-19 guidelines and checking those flouting safety norms.The two agencies have been asked to use public address systems on vehicles to ensure that people follow Covid-29 safety measures like mask wearing and social distancing. In Bhopal, Indore and districts adjoining Maharashtra, for gathering in closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 visitors.

All business establishments will have to put social distancing floor markings using limestone and other methods outside their units. The use to mask has been made mandatory and the district administration will penalise those found violating the norm. The district crisis management committees have been directed to call the meetings and take the decisions accordingly.