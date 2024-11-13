 65-Year-Old Woman Kills Violent Wolf With A Shovel In Madhya Pradesh; CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹1 Lakh Aid (WATCH)
He added that the government will bear the entire cost of her treatment and if needed, she will be airlifted to Bhopal for further treatment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Rs 1 lakh assistance to an elderly woman who bravely killed a wolf and survived the attack. CM Yadav dialed Bhujlo Bai, a resident of Chhindwara and praised her valour on Wednesday.

Bhujlo Bai was injured seriously in the wolf attack and her treatment is underway. CM said that besides Rs 1 lakh aid, the government will bear the entire cost of her treatment. If required, she will be airlifted to Bhopal for further treatment, the CM added.

Notably, a few days ago when Bhujlo Bai (65) and Durga Bai (55) were sleeping in the field when a violent wolf attacked Bhujlo Bai. The wild canine tore her thumb. Hearing her screams, Durga Bai rushed for her rescue and both women fought with the aggressive wolf for almost half an hour. Later, Bhujlo Bai picked up the shovel and killed the wolf.

Both women sustained severe injuries in the attack and were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

CM spoke to the victim's family

CM Mohan Yadav also spoke to the family members of Bhujlo Bai and inquired about her well-being. He assured them that the government would bear the treatment costs of the victim, Bhujlo Bai.

CM said also asked Chhindwara Collector Sheelendra Singh, to visit the patient and inquire about the medical treatment.

