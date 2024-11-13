Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Man Murders Father To Avenge Childhood Beating In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Man Murders Father To Avenge Childhood Beating | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man murdered his 65-year-old father to take revenge in Gadhimalhara area in the district on Tuesday. According to reports, the man Narendra Raikwar, who murdered his father Pooran Raikwar, committed the crime to take revenge against his father who used to beat him up in his childhood.

Narendra, who was sent to jail in connection with another murder, came out of prison just three months ago. Immediately after the incident, the police arrested the accused. Narendra hit Pooran, a resident of ward number 12, with a stick.

After committing the crime Narendra, was moving in the market in his father’s four-wheeler, and his younger brother Bhagwancharan saw him. Bhagwancharan had some doubts, because his father Pooran never allowed anyone to touch his vehicle. He then called up his father, but when he did not get any response, he rushed to his house, and found Pooran lying in a pool of blood.

He called up the police. On getting information, sub-divisional officer of police Chanchlesh Markam and in-charge of Gadhimalhara police station reached the spot. The police team arrested Narendra within a few hours of the incident.

Superintendent of police Agam Jain said that a man had murdered his father in Gadhimalhara area. The murderer has been arrested, he said, adding that the accused had been in jail from 2007 to August 15 this year in connection with another murder case.