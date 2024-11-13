 Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Man Murders Father To Avenge Childhood Beating In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Shocker! Man Murders Father To Avenge Childhood Beating In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Man Murders Father To Avenge Childhood Beating In Chhatarpur

A man murdered his 65-year-old father to take revenge in Gadhimalhara area in the district on Tuesday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Man Murders Father To Avenge Childhood Beating   | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man murdered his 65-year-old father to take revenge in Gadhimalhara area in the district on Tuesday. According to reports, the man Narendra Raikwar, who murdered his father Pooran Raikwar, committed the crime to take revenge against his father who used to beat him up in his childhood.

Narendra, who was sent to jail in connection with another murder, came out of prison just three months ago. Immediately after the incident, the police arrested the accused. Narendra hit Pooran, a resident of ward number 12, with a stick.

After committing the crime Narendra, was moving in the market in his father’s four-wheeler, and his younger brother Bhagwancharan saw him. Bhagwancharan had some doubts, because his father Pooran never allowed anyone to touch his vehicle. He then called up his father, but when he did not get any response, he rushed to his house, and found Pooran lying in a pool of blood.

Read Also
MP Shocker! 68-Year-Old Woman’s Death Mistaken To Be Natural; Marks On Neck During Funeral Reveals...
article-image

He called up the police. On getting information, sub-divisional officer of police Chanchlesh Markam and in-charge of Gadhimalhara police station reached the spot. The police team arrested Narendra within a few hours of the incident.

FPJ Shorts
Arjun Deshwal Powers Jaipur Pink Panthers With 19-Point Performance Against Bengaluru Bulls
Arjun Deshwal Powers Jaipur Pink Panthers With 19-Point Performance Against Bengaluru Bulls
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2024: Interview Schedule Announced At upsc.gov.in
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2024: Interview Schedule Announced At upsc.gov.in
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Criticizes Iran's Leadership For Prioritizing Destruction Of Israel Over Building Iran
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Criticizes Iran's Leadership For Prioritizing Destruction Of Israel Over Building Iran
Elon Musk's Starlink To Reach India Soon? Satellite Internet Company To Take On Reliance & Airtel
Elon Musk's Starlink To Reach India Soon? Satellite Internet Company To Take On Reliance & Airtel

Superintendent of police Agam Jain said that a man had murdered his father in Gadhimalhara area. The murderer has been arrested, he said, adding that the accused had been in jail from 2007 to August 15 this year in connection with another murder case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Man Murders Father To Avenge Childhood Beating In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Man Murders Father To Avenge Childhood Beating In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh Tourism: Rickshaw And Dhaba Wallahs, Porters, Guides Become New Ambassadors

Madhya Pradesh Tourism: Rickshaw And Dhaba Wallahs, Porters, Guides Become New Ambassadors

MP By-Election 2024: Vijaypur Records 17.86 Percent Turnout, Budhni 16.9% Till 9 Am

MP By-Election 2024: Vijaypur Records 17.86 Percent Turnout, Budhni 16.9% Till 9 Am

MP By-Election 2024: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Urges Residents Of Madhya Pradesh To Vote...

MP By-Election 2024: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Urges Residents Of Madhya Pradesh To Vote...

Madhya Pradesh By-Elections 2024: Voting Underway In Budhni And Vijaypur Assembly Seats

Madhya Pradesh By-Elections 2024: Voting Underway In Budhni And Vijaypur Assembly Seats