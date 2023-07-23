6 Cheetahs Shifted From Kuno Sanctuary To Bigger Enclosure, Caller ID Removed From Their Necks

6 Cheetahs Shifted From The Jungle Of Kuno Sanctuary To Bigger Enclosure, Caller ID Removed From Their Necks | Representational Image

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the death of eight cheetahs in less than four months in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, experts from Namibia and South Africa have begun inspecting the health of all the animals present in the forest, informed DFO of Kuno National Park on Sunday.

Also, the cheetahs have been shifted to the large enclosure for the time. Radio collars of six cheetahs have been removed after it came to light that infection and the subsequent wound due to the radio collar could be the cause behind death of some cheetahs. A total of 11 cheetahs are inside the enclosures of the national park. Currently, there are six males and five females present in the park.

On Saturday evening, the expert team tranquilized a male cheetah named Pavak and conducted a health check at Kuno National Park. After this,the cheetah was shifted from the open forest to a bigger enclosure.

According to the team of experts, cheetah ‘Pawan’ has been found to be completely healthy as per the preliminary investigation, but will be kept in the bigger enclosure till the next health test.

It is being said that a total of 11 cheetahs, including 6 males and 5 females, are living in the large enclosure of Kuno National Park. The remaining 4 cheetahs are in the open forest who will also be tested one- by-one.

After wound and infection on the necks of 3 cheetahs, including that of cheetah 'Pawan', radio collar IDs have been removed from the necks of 6 cheetahs after the opinion of South African and Namibian experts of Kuno National Park. They can also remove the collars from other cheetahs in future.

It is noteworthy that few days back, the Supreme Court had expressed concern over the death of cheetahs. During the hearing, the court asked the central government to rise above politics and consider shifting some cheetahs from Kuno to Rajasthan.

