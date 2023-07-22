 Bhopal: Investiture Ceremony At Red Rose School
Bhopal: Investiture Ceremony At Red Rose School

Bhopal: Investiture Ceremony At Red Rose School

The parents of the newly elected cabinet members places sashes on their wards.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Red Rose School, Lambakheda, organised an investiture ceremony 2023 on Saturday. The celebration started with the school band dressed in resplendent uniform colours marching to the beat of the drums. The parents of the newly elected cabinet members places sashes on their wards. The management members of the school administered the oath of office to the newly elected cabinet members and gave the badges to the elected members.

