 50-Year-Old Man Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack While Visiting Ailing Son-in-Law At Hospital In Madhya Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal50-Year-Old Man Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack While Visiting Ailing Son-in-Law At Hospital In Madhya Pradesh

50-Year-Old Man Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack While Visiting Ailing Son-in-Law At Hospital In Madhya Pradesh

The body of the deceased has been taken by the family and the final rites of the deceased are to be performed on Tuesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
(right) Deceased, Chattisingh Kulhada |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man died of a sudden heart attack in Madhya Prafesh's Khandwa. He went to meet his ailing son-in-law who was admitted at a district hospital in Khandwa, when he suffered the attack.

The body of the deceased has been taken by the family and the final rites of the deceased are to be performed on Tuesday. The doctors declared him dead as soon as he was taken to the cabin of the doctor.

Read Also
MP Updates: Freed From Clutches Of Contractor, 10 Tribals Reach Native Village; People Forced To...
article-image

According to information, the deceased, identified as Chattisingh Kulhada, aged 50, went to the district hospital in the district headquarter to meet his ailing son-in-law. His son-in-law was admitted in the hospital for a week. On Monday at around 2 in the afternoon, Kulhada went to the district hospital. On his way to meet his aide, he was climbing stairs of the hospital.

Out of nowhere, Kulhada went unconscious and fell on the stairs. Panicked, people around him helped him and took him to the doctor's cabin. The doctor investigated the body and declared him dead. According to the family, Kulhada was perfectly healthy and had never taken any kind of intoxicants. The doctors have declared heart attack as the reason of his untimely death.

FPJ Shorts
UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines
UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines
Kate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director
Kate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 1, Part 2)
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 1, Part 2)
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 123 Times; NIIs Bid Almost 210x
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 123 Times; NIIs Bid Almost 210x

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

50-Year-Old Man Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack While Visiting Ailing Son-in-Law At Hospital In Madhya...

50-Year-Old Man Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack While Visiting Ailing Son-in-Law At Hospital In Madhya...

Two Killed As Chilli-Laden Truck Crashes Into Praked Dumper On NH-30 In Jabalpur

Two Killed As Chilli-Laden Truck Crashes Into Praked Dumper On NH-30 In Jabalpur

Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Mohan Yadav Award Degrees At Barkatullah University...

Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Mohan Yadav Award Degrees At Barkatullah University...

MP Govt School Principal Accused Of Demanding Sexual Favours From Guest Teacher In Exchange Of...

MP Govt School Principal Accused Of Demanding Sexual Favours From Guest Teacher In Exchange Of...

Rewa Airport Gets DGCA Nod; 6th In Madhya Pradesh

Rewa Airport Gets DGCA Nod; 6th In Madhya Pradesh