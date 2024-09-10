50-Year-Old Man Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack While Visiting Ailing Son-in-Law At Hospital In Madhya Pradesh

(right) Deceased, Chattisingh Kulhada |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man died of a sudden heart attack in Madhya Prafesh's Khandwa. He went to meet his ailing son-in-law who was admitted at a district hospital in Khandwa, when he suffered the attack.

The body of the deceased has been taken by the family and the final rites of the deceased are to be performed on Tuesday. The doctors declared him dead as soon as he was taken to the cabin of the doctor.

According to information, the deceased, identified as Chattisingh Kulhada, aged 50, went to the district hospital in the district headquarter to meet his ailing son-in-law. His son-in-law was admitted in the hospital for a week. On Monday at around 2 in the afternoon, Kulhada went to the district hospital. On his way to meet his aide, he was climbing stairs of the hospital.

Out of nowhere, Kulhada went unconscious and fell on the stairs. Panicked, people around him helped him and took him to the doctor's cabin. The doctor investigated the body and declared him dead. According to the family, Kulhada was perfectly healthy and had never taken any kind of intoxicants. The doctors have declared heart attack as the reason of his untimely death.