 26-Year-Old Killed By Nephew Over Less Contribution For Alcohol In Jabalpur
The dispute arose because Dharam contributed less money than expected.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man was brutally murdered by his nephew during a disagreement over contributing less money than expected for buying alcohol at a party in Jabalpur.

The incident is from the Charagwan area in Jabalpur. The victim, identified as Manoj "Mannu" Thakur, was attacked by his 19-year-old nephew, Dharam "Abhi" Thakur, after a dispute erupted concerning the amount of money contributed for alcohol and chicken.

The two purchased 340 rupees worth of alcohol and 60 rupees worth of chicken, then went to a field near the village to have a small party.

During the gathering, an argument broke out when Manoj mentioned that Dharam had contributed less money than expected. In frustration, Manoj hit his nephew on the back with a wooden stick that they had brought to cook the chicken. Dharam, enraged by the blow, used the same stick to brutally beat his uncle, eventually killing him on the spot.

After the incident, local authorities arrived at the scene to investigate. Police noticed bloodstains on Dharam's clothes, which raised their suspicions, along with the presence of flies around the area, indicating a violent struggle had taken place.

Following their investigation, Dharam was apprehended and taken into custody. The police filed a case against him under section 103 (1) of the BNS, and he is now facing serious charges for the brutal killing of his uncle.

The community is in shock over the incident, as it highlights the devastating consequences of disputes over money, even within families.

