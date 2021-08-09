239 prisoners in Madhya Pradesh to be released on Independence Day

Bhopal: Prisoners who have completed imprisonment from 14 to 20 years will be released on Independence Day, state home minister Narottam Mishra told media here on Monday. Every year, prisoners are released on Independence Day. This year, 239 prisoners including 234 men and five women will be released. All the prisoners were either involved in single murder case or double murder case. Rape convicts will not be released. Mishra said 36 prisoners from Bhopal and 28 from Indore jail will be released. He appealed to prisoners to work for betterment of society.