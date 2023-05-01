 2023 Asian Canoe Sprint, Paracanoe Championships: State athletes clinch 16 medals
Indian contingent’s best show in international canoe competition

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 12:55 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 2023 Asian Canoe Sprint, Junior and 6th Paracanoe Championship came to an end on Sunday in Uzbekistan. The Indian contingent gave its best performance in an international canoe tournament. Madhya Pradesh Academy athletes won 16 medals.

Along with winning 10 medals in 2023 Asian Canoe Sprint, Junior, and UN-23 Championships, the MP squad won six medals, which was part of the Indian contingent for the 6th Asian Paracanoe Championship held simultaneously in Uzbekistan. Of the 16 medals, they won eight gold, six silver and two bronze medals.

Nine athletes from the MP Academy were part of the Indian contingent and most of them won medals. The MP athletes won 10 medals including three gold, five silver and two bronze. The MP athletes who were part of the Indian contingent were Nitin Verma, Rimson, Kannan, Arjun Singh, Niraj, Binita Chanu, Astha Dangi, Kaveri, and Shivani Verma. All these athletes had trained under Captain Pijush Baroi.

article-image

